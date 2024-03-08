The Singleton Argus
The Singleton Argus' complete view of property
Home/Community News

Applications now open for Glencore's junior sports clubs funding

By Newsroom
March 8 2024 - 2:46pm
Muswellbrook Little Athletics Club a previous Junior Sports Development Program grant recipient. Picture supplied
Junior sport clubs located in selected coal mining regions may be eligible for grants of up to $7,500 thanks to Glencore Coal's Junior Sports Development Program.

