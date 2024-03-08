Applications now open for Glencore's junior sports clubs funding

Junior sport clubs located in selected coal mining regions may be eligible for grants of up to $7,500 thanks to Glencore Coal's Junior Sports Development Program.
Funding applications are now open for the program, which aims to empower not-for-profit junior sports groups in the Singleton, Muswellbrook, Cessnock, Maitland, Scone and Mid-Western LGAs.
Since the program's inception in 2012, Glencore has helped with hundreds of calls for funding assistance from local clubs and organisations across NSW. The 2023 Junior Sports Development
Program injected $184,000 into regional NSW communities, providing greater access to skills, equipment, and important safety programs.
Craig Strudwick, Glencore Coal's Social Performance Manager, said the company is committed to positively contributing to junior sports clubs in regional communities near Glencore's coal mines.
"Junior sporting clubs help young people to build character, resilience, and a sense of community," Mr Strudwick said.
"They provide a safe space for kids to learn, grow, and connect. Beyond physical fitness, these clubs nurture mental well-being and social bonds, creating a positive impact that extends far beyond the field."
"We're delighted to be able to play a part in helping junior sports groups continue to deliver those benefits across our regional communities."
Applications for the program close 31 March 2024. Not-for-profit junior sports clubs in the Singleton, Muswellbrook, Cessnock, Maitland, Scone and Mid-Western LGAs are encouraged to apply.
