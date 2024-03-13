Get ready for Singleton's Emergency Services Expo

If you've ever wanted to see inside a police car, pick up a firefighter's hose or watch paramedics make a daring rescue then you won't want to miss the Singleton Emergency Services Expo.
The free family-friendly event will return to the green next to Council's administration building carpark in Civic Avenue from 9am-12pm on Saturday 23 March, giving the community an opportunity to meet their local emergency services and see them in action.
A wide range of agencies and organisations have partnered with Singleton Council to deliver the expo including NSW Rural Fire Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, NSW State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance and Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Justin Fitzpatrick-Barr, Council's Director Infrastructure and Planning Services said the expo was a unique opportunity for people to see emergency services in action and to learn valuable information about emergency preparedness.
"The expo offers people of all ages the opportunity to learn how to prepare to meet the challenges of an emergency, which can strike at any time, and see first-hand how emergency services personnel respond when the worst happens," he said.
"It will be an exciting morning filled with a huge range of activities and live demonstrations including a pile burn by the Rural Fire Service, a rescue by the State Emergency Service and a multi-agency rescue led by our local NSW Ambulance Rescue Specialists.
"And for our residents living in rural or remote areas, you can learn about or join our Get Ready Teams. These community-centred teams can improve resilience and provide new ways for our community to support each other, and we want as many people as possible to join these teams."
In addition to demonstrations, the expo will include displays by over 15 services and organisations, a variety of emergency vehicles on show, food trucks and the entertaining emergency services mascot race.
Children are being encouraged to head along to the expo dressed as their favourite emergency service to go into the competition for best dressed, and to complete the Expo Bingo sheet to go in the draw for a prize.
For more information about the 2024 Singleton Emergency Services Expo go to: www.singleton.nsw.gov.au/expo2024
