Olympic events riders to reunite for a 25th anniversary gathering in Scone

Horse riders from across the country will gather in Scone on Saturday 13 April for a 2000 Olympic Events Reunion.
To mark 25 years since they were iall nvolved in the Sydney Olympics from riding in the opening ceremony, to entertaining the visitors at the Horsley Park equine centre during competition and of course the Spring Valley Heritage Horse Ride.
The Heritage ride left Broome on 14th April 2000, and arrived in Sydney on 13th August, just four weeks before the start of the 2000 Olympic Games.
The ride was split into a northern and southern route. The Northern Ride entered Sydney over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, closing four lanes of traffic. The ride visited Town Hall and Parliament House, and the most moving time of that day was the speech given by our leader, Neville Holz.
According to the organisers the Spring Valley Heritage Horse Ride was to designed promote the Australian Stock Horse, to raise awareness of Australia's unique horse sports, polocrosse and campdrafting.
The reunion will start at 9:30am at White Park with a welcome from the Upper Hunter Shire Mayor Maurice Collison, a whip cracking display by Andrew Thomas and horse drills and speeches from a number of Olympic riders including Bruce Moxey.
This is followed by a reunion BBQ lunch provided by Scone Rotary and then some more discussions by participants.The reunion dinner will start at 6:00pm at the Scone RSL.
