Repairs works start on vital Upper Hunter link: Coulsons Creek Road

Work to rebuild Coulsons Creek Road in the Upper Hunter, has begun following more than $48 million in funding provided by the Federal and NSW governments.
Work on Coulsons Creek Road will take place between Merriwa and Willow Tree Road.
The road had been previously completed in 2019, but the vital community connection was significantly damaged by heavy rainfall and subsequent land slips, causing its closure in 2021.
The upgraded road will feature improved drainage, protection against rock falls, new safety barriers, signage and line marking.
Transport for NSW, Infrastructure NSW and Public Works Advisory worked closely with the Upper Hunter Shire Council on a new design for the road.
The Australian Government has committed $38.6 million and the NSW Government $9.66 million for the repairs to be carried out.
NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison said "Work on this road will restore an important connection between the Golden and New England highways, benefitting tourism in this beautiful part of regional NSW, logistics, distribution and supply chains."
"Having three NSW Government agencies working with the Upper Hunter Shire Council with multimillion-dollar contributions from the Australian and NSW governments demonstrates how all levels of government recognise the importance of this road."
Daracon Group has been awarded the contract to carry out the work.
Work is expected to be complete by mid 2025, weather permitting.
