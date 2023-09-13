They're back! And this time you'll have a whole year to hold your program.
Still a mainstay of regional arts and communities, Country Arts Support Program (CASP) provides grants to arts and cultural groups, not-for profit-organisations and local councils for short term, locally initiated projects.
Schools can't apply but school P&C's can. So can museums. A fair chunk of the grant must be used to employ professional artists or cultural workers, and projects can be in any art form.
Grants: up to $3,000.
Applications open: Friday 22 September 2023
Applications close: Monday 30 October 2023
For projects starting after 15 January 2024 and finishing by 1 December 2024.
Arts Upper Hunter can assist with developing project ideas, sourcing artists, pay rates, budgets and explaining the online application form. All applicants must discuss their application with Arts Upper Hunter before you lodge.
Applicants are required to be based in the Arts Upper Hunter region covering Dungog, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter council areas.
To learn more and apply, please visit https://artsupperhunter.com/country-arts-support- program-casp-2024/ or call John O'Brien on 0409 382 509.
