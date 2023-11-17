Each Tuesday morning the Seventh Day Adventist Church Hall in Doyle Street becomes a hive of activity as volunteers transform the space into a food pantry.
The pantry has been operating since May 2016 serving the local community by providing those in need with fresh fruit and vegetables and grocery basics for $10/bag.
Open to the public each Tuesday (49 weeks a year) each Tuesday from 12:30pm till 2:00pm the charity is a vital service in our community.
Among the volunteers is David Rabe, who has been involved with the pantry since its inception.
He, along with other volunteers spend many hours each week collecting food and ensuring everything runs smoothly each Tuesday so there is a very good selection of groceries and perishable good on offer along with some special treats,
He said they charity receives Food supplies from FoodBank NSW, Coles SecondBite, Sanitarium Health Food Co and other local donations.
"Any fresh fruit and vegetables leftover each week are given to the Singleton Neighbourhood Centre for use in the meals that they provide," he said.
Given the current financial pressures people now find themselves facing especially those on a fixed income Mr Rabe said he had seen an increase in demand for the service in Singleton.
He said the service was completely run by volunteers and received continuing financial support from local organisations and businesses including Singleton Diggers, Club Singleton, Glencore and Yancoal.
Thanks to that financial support each week $100 is used to purchase vegetables from local farmers the McNamara family.
"Last year we were also requested to supply food parcelsby the Singleton SES during the July floods for helping out with essential food supplies ferried out in various ways to stranded and isolated families in the Broke and Bulga area," Mr Rabe said.
