Bulga Milbrodale Progress Association (BMPA) members and friends gathered at the Bulga Hall on Sunday 12 November to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Association.
In 1983 a number of concerned locals held a meeting to form a group dedicated to protecting and enhancing amenities in the Bulga and Milbrodale areas.
The BMPA was born on 9 November, 1983 with Lloyd Turnbull elected as president, Constable Geoff Levy secretary and Geoff Eather treasurer.
Over the years many proposals were accomplished, including complete restoration of the neglected Bulga Recreation Ground in conjunction with Singleton Shire Council.
Fund raising included holding country fairs, catering at Off Road Racing events and the successful application for grants through NSW Sports Council.
Bulga Coal generously contributed to the cost of building tennis courts and shelter erected by Association members.
BMPA gained worldwide attention when it successfully won two court cases in the group's determination to protect Bulga township from destruction by open-cut mining.
In 2013 the Association won the case against the NSW Minister for Planning and Infrastructure and Warkworth Mining Limited in the Land and Environment Court that challenged the approval of the extension and continued operation of MTW mine.
This decision was subsequently upheld by the NSW Supreme Court.
Other achievements were celebration of the Bulga Bridge Centenary, lobbying the State Government to retain the school residence at Milbrodale, and publishing "The History of Bulga" book.
Since 2002 the Association has organised Anzac Day Services beside the War Memorial Gates at Bulga attended by representatives from Singleton Infantry Centre, Singleton Council and around 150 local residents.
Currently the Association is involved in restoration of the Old Bulga School House which will become a Cultural Centre and conversion of the Bulga Stock Reserve into an attractive riverside recreation area with costs to be met with the MTW Voluntary Planning Agreement funding allocated to Bulga.
