Singleton Cancer Appeal, Black Dog Ride and Singleton Neighbourhood Centre are set to benefit from a share of $12,000 thanks to generous donations from Glencore's Liddell Coal Operations.
Employees from Liddell Coal Operations have raised a total of $12,000 to assist these services in providing vital support to Singleton locals battling cancer, facing mental health challenges, or experiencing financial hardship.
"This year has been tough for many people. Cost-of-living challenges as well as a rise in mental health awareness means our local support services are needed more than ever," Environment and Community Manager, Ben de Somer said.
"Our employees recognise how important these services are to their community and want tohelp support their fantastic work."
"As our Liddell Coal Operation moves into mine closure, many of our employees are transitioning into new jobs or retirement. They wanted to make a lasting contribution to the community who has embraced our operation for the last 100 years."
Singleton Cancer Appeal is one of the local organisations set to benefit from the additional funding, with employees contributing $4,000 towards their community services program.
Singleton Cancer Appeal spokesperson, Kay Sullivan said the donation will help provide essential services for the Singleton community.
"Through funding donations we're able to aid four specialised care rooms at the Singleton and District Hospital."
"Generous donations, such as these, help us purchase essential equipment, provide patient wellness areas, and deliver support services to those battling cancer and cancer related illness."
"This donation is much appreciated, and we are truly grateful for Liddell Coal's support."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.