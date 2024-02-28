Major move forward for HealthStays accommodation project

The Rotary driven Maitland HealthStays project has reached a major milestone.
HealthStays has entered an agreement to acquire land on which it plans to develop accommodation for Maitland Hospital patients, their families and carers who travel from rural areas for health care including cancer treatment.
HealthStays is a groundbreaking project of the Rotary Clubs of Maitland.
Rotarian Trevor Lynch said the site, on Turton Street, Metford, was ideally located and just minutes from the hospital, specialist medical providers, bus routes, Victoria Street Station, and Green Hills Shopping Centre.
HealthStays already has conceptual architectural plans for staged redevelopment of the Metford site.
Stage 1 will deliver a specialised, 14 bedroom accommodation facility with common rooms and quality fit-out.
"We have now begun the detailed design and approval phase funded by monies raised.
"The Rotary Golf Day on March 24 will add substantial support to this work and to developing submissions for major grant funding." Mr Lynch said.
"The need for this project was identified a few years ago and reinforced by the 2022 NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into regional health." Mr Lynch added.
The project is being driven by dedicated Rotarians and professionals.
"We are actively engaging with our state and federal MPs, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park, Hunter New England Health, NSW Health Infrastructure, and pursuing community and corporate funding, including through the new Rotary Foundation CSR Grants program." Mr Lynch said
The first funding target is $2.5m to execute the property purchase, while Stage 1 will cost around $6m to complete.
"We have incredible support from our Rotary clubs, other charities, federal and state representatives, local business and professionals, and we are confident we can achieve those targets and deliver this vital project." Mr Lynch said.
