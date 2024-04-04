SES issues flood 'stay informed' advice for: Singleton, Bulga and Wollombi

The NSW SES advises people in the following area(s) to STAY INFORMED about predicted fast flowing minor flooding on the Lower Hunter river:
Bulga
Singleton
Wollombi
You should stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by NSW SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station, and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
What are we expecting?
The Bureau of Meteorology advises that a coastal trough is forecast to deepen and potentially develop into a low pressure system between Friday and Saturday. The trough is forecast to move towards the south coast by late Saturday bringing widespread rainfall. This rainfall has the potential to cause minor to moderate flooding along parts of the Lower Hunter River.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, the following areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
